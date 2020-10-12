Appeal after cigarettes and alcohol taken from Bristol shop

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after thieves stole alcohol and cigarettes from a shop in Queens Road, Clifton, Bristol.

It happened at about 7.45am on Tuesday 6 October. Two men entered a staff-only till area at the Little Waitrose store and caused extensive damage before making off with spirits, champagne and cigarettes.

The men were both described as aged 25 to 30 and wearing dark clothing, grey or black backpacks and a baseball cap or beanie hat.