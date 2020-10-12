Appeal after cigarettes and alcohol taken from Bristol shop
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after thieves stole alcohol and cigarettes from a shop in Queens Road, Clifton, Bristol.
It happened at about 7.45am on Tuesday 6 October. Two men entered a staff-only till area at the Little Waitrose store and caused extensive damage before making off with spirits, champagne and cigarettes.
The men were both described as aged 25 to 30 and wearing dark clothing, grey or black backpacks and a baseball cap or beanie hat.
If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage or other information which could help call 101 quoting reference 5220226143.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.