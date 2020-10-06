Appeal after suspected affray in Frome

We are continuing to investigate a suspected affray in Frome that happened yesterday afternoon (Monday 5 October).

We were called at approximately 4.45pm to reports of a man in possession of a machete at a property in Marston Lane. A suspected imitation firearm was also reportedly seen.

A man in his 30s suffered minor injuries. He did not require hospital treatment.

Armed officers attended the property but the offender had left before they arrived. The police helicopter was used to assist with a subsequent area search, which proved negative.

Efforts to find the man are ongoing and enquiries are continuing.

Although our investigation is at an early stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident involving individuals known to each other. There is no evidence at this stage to suggest a wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information about what happened, or the man’s whereabouts, is asked to call 101 and give reference 5220225837.