Appeal after teenager injured in Withywood

We’re asking witnesses to come forward after an assault in Withywood last night (Thursday 1 October).

We were called by the ambulance service at approximately 7.35pm last night following an incident in Gay Elms Road where a 16-year-old male was wounded.

Paramedics took him to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries began last night and are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and give the call-hander reference number 5220223242.