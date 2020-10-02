Appeal after teenager injured in Withywood
We’re asking witnesses to come forward after an assault in Withywood last night (Thursday 1 October).
We were called by the ambulance service at approximately 7.35pm last night following an incident in Gay Elms Road where a 16-year-old male was wounded.
Paramedics took him to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
House-to-house and CCTV enquiries began last night and are continuing.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and give the call-hander reference number 5220223242.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.