Appeal after woman reports assault in Yeovil

We’re asking for witnesses and information after a woman reported being assaulted in a Yeovil street.

The woman said she was punched in the face at about 10.20am on Wednesday 7 October near the FJ Chalke Nissan/Kia garage in Seaton Road.



We want to hear from you if you saw an altercation between a woman in her 40s who was wearing a high-vis top and ear defenders and a man.

He’s described as aged 20 to 30, about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky with black hair. He was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a blue padded jacket.