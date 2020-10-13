Appeal after woman reports assault in Yeovil
We’re asking for witnesses and information after a woman reported being assaulted in a Yeovil street.
The woman said she was punched in the face at about 10.20am on Wednesday 7 October near the FJ Chalke Nissan/Kia garage in Seaton Road.
We want to hear from you if you saw an altercation between a woman in her 40s who was wearing a high-vis top and ear defenders and a man.
He’s described as aged 20 to 30, about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky with black hair. He was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a blue padded jacket.
If you have dashcam footage or any information which could help our investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5220227195.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.