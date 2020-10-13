Appeal following attempted break in at property in Yeovil

We’re appealing for information following an attempted burglary at an address in Monks Dale, Yeovil on Tuesday 6 October at about 7.45pm.

An unknown offender climbed onto a lower level roof of a residential property and attempted to gain entry through a partially open bathroom window. They were interrupted by the occupant and fled the scene.

The offender is described as wearing a black top with long sleeves. Another person seen wearing a white hooded top was also seen leaving the area shortly after the incident.

The victim has been given crime prevention advice by officers and we are encouraging residents in the area to be vigilant. Advice on protecting your home and property can be found on our website.

We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time of the attempted break in, or has information that could assist our investigation. If you can help, call police on 101, quoting reference 5220226846.