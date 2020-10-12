Appeal following burglary in Keynsham

Officers from Operation Remedy are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that took place in Keynsham.

At around 1.25pm on Tuesday (6/10) someone broke into a house in Banwell Close, which is located off Courtenay Road, while the occupant was out. It is thought that the offenders were disturbed while in the house, so fled empty handed.

A light coloured BMW was spotted in the area at the time, so could be linked to the offence.

Investigating officer from Operation Remedy, Alastair Binnie, said: “While on this occasion the offenders didn’t steal anything, it is still very distressing for the occupant to have had someone in their house. Given it happened during the middle of the day, there would have been people in the area that might have seen some suspicious activity, so I would encourage them to get in touch.

“To help prevent burglaries, ensure that your house is always safe and secure. Don’t leave windows and doors unlocked, even if you are just popping to the shop. If you have an alarm, make sure it’s on when you go out. Store valuables away so that they can’t be seen.”

Operation Remedy is a proactive campaign across Avon and Somerset that targets residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.