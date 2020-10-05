Appeal for information following assault in Bristol

Do you recognise this man?

We’d like to speak to him in connection with an assault that took place at about 10.35pm on Friday 31 July on St Nicholas Street, Bristol.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was pushed from his bike and punched by an unknown offender resulting in facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

We’d like to hear from anyone who can help us identify the man pictured.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference number 5220171591.