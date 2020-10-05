Appeal for information following assault in Bristol
Do you recognise this man?
We’d like to speak to him in connection with an assault that took place at about 10.35pm on Friday 31 July on St Nicholas Street, Bristol.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was pushed from his bike and punched by an unknown offender resulting in facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
We’d like to hear from anyone who can help us identify the man pictured.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference number 5220171591.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220171591
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.