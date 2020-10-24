Appeal for information following sexual assault in Bristol

Police investigating a sexual assault in Bristol last weekend are releasing a description of three men they want to identify as part of their ongoing enquiries.

It happened on Saturday 17 October, between 9pm and 10pm, in the Millennium Square area.

High-visibility patrols have been increased in the area as a result and the victim is being offered all the specialist support she needs.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and recognises the descriptions of three men we wish to speak to.

They are described as:

Male 1 – approximately 19-20 years old, black, of slim build, with cornrows in small buns/knots on head. He was said to be wearing a black and grey tracksuit.

Male 2 – approximately 19-20 years old, black, of slim build, with a black afro hairstyle hair, in cornrows, coloured red and yellow on top.

Male 3 – believed to be in their early to mid-20s, black and of a bigger build than the other two. He’s said to have been wearing tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who can help with our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference 5220236047.

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. You can visit their website or call 0117 342 6999. You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.