Appeal for information following theft of vehicle in Highbridge
We’re appealing for information following a burglary in Highbridge, Somerset, in which a car was stolen.
A white Mercedes ML, pictured below, was taken on Tuesday 18 August at about 4pm after an unknown offender gained access to a property on Dunston Road and stole the keys to the vehicle.
We are releasing CCTV footage of a man we are keen to identify in connection with the incident.
If you recognise him, or have any other information that could help police with their investigation, please contact 101 quoting crime reference 5220186201.
For advice on protecting your home and property, visit our website: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/protecting-your-home-and-property/
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220186201
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.