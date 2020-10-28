Appeal for information following theft of vehicle in Highbridge

We’re appealing for information following a burglary in Highbridge, Somerset, in which a car was stolen.

A white Mercedes ML, pictured below, was taken on Tuesday 18 August at about 4pm after an unknown offender gained access to a property on Dunston Road and stole the keys to the vehicle.

We are releasing CCTV footage of a man we are keen to identify in connection with the incident.

If you recognise him, or have any other information that could help police with their investigation, please contact 101 quoting crime reference 5220186201.

For advice on protecting your home and property, visit our website: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/protecting-your-home-and-property/