Appeal to identify driver who failed to stop following M5 collision

We’re seeking the public’s help following a collision between two vehicles at around 6.20pm yesterday evening (Wednesday 7 October) on the M5 at the northbound Almondsbury interchange.

The incident occurred just after M5 junction 16 and involved a blue Renault Clio and a large white car.

The Clio was left facing in the wrong direction on the carriageway following the collision. There were no injuries.

We’re keen to speak to the driver of the white car, who left the scene without stopping to provide their details.

It’s thought that the car had front end damage and blue paint transfer as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information that could help us identify the driver is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5220227728.