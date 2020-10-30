Appeal to locate missing man Barry Stokes from Weston-super-Mare

Have you seen missing man Barry Stokes, 39, from Weston-super-Mare?

He hasn’t been seen since he left his address at about 6pm on Tuesday, 27 October and police are concerned for his welfare.

Barry often walks to different parks and wooded areas around Weston, no matter the weather. He also has links to Cardiff.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall with short dark hair, of average build. He was last seen wearing a black Karrimor winter coat, a white zip up jumper and black jeans.

Anyone who sees Barry is asked to call 999 and give the call handler the reference 5220244588. If you have information that could help us locate him, contact 101 providing the same reference number.

Barry, if you see this, please contact your family or call 101 to let us know you’re safe.