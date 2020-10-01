Arrests made following burglary at doughnut stand in Somerset

We’ve made three arrests following a burglary at a doughnut stand in Burnham-on-Sea which happened at around 1.15 this morning (Thursday 1 October).

Officers responded to a call from a member of the public who witnessed three men smashing the window of The Donut Kiosk on South Esplanade and stealing the till, before leaving the scene in a black Honda.

The car was later located by officers on Taunton Road, Bridgwater and the stolen property was recovered.

Three men aged 26, 42 and 50 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

Investigating officer Suzanne Costello said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to the burglary, enabling us to take swift action and recover the stolen property.”

Anyone with any information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 522022534.