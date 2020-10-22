Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » CCTV appeal after burglaries in Bathampton

CCTV appeal after burglaries in Bathampton

Posted at 13:19 on 22nd October 2020 in Appeals

CCTV image of man in blue hoodie
Male 2 - we wish to speak to this man in connection with out enquiries.

We’re investigating two dwelling burglaries that happened in Bathampton last month and are asking the public to help us with our enquiries.

Both incidents are believed to have happened near the river on the evening of Tuesday 22 September. A wallet was taken from one address and a bag containing bank cards was stolen from the other.

Male 1 – if you recognise him, please call 101.

CCTV enquiries have since been undertaken and have revealed two men who we want to identify and speak to in connection with our enquiries. We’re asking anyone who recognises them to contact the police.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220216228