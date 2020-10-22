CCTV appeal after burglaries in Bathampton

We’re investigating two dwelling burglaries that happened in Bathampton last month and are asking the public to help us with our enquiries.

Both incidents are believed to have happened near the river on the evening of Tuesday 22 September. A wallet was taken from one address and a bag containing bank cards was stolen from the other.

Male 1 – if you recognise him, please call 101.

CCTV enquiries have since been undertaken and have revealed two men who we want to identify and speak to in connection with our enquiries. We’re asking anyone who recognises them to contact the police.