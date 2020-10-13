CCTV appeal after garage burglaries in North Somerset

We’re releasing footage as part of our investigation into a garage break-in in North Somerset.

Entry was forced to a locked garage door in the early hours of Sunday 4 October in Dundry. The garage door and lock was damaged.

Several other similar incidents were reported in the Dundry Lane, Ham Lane and Hill Road areas overnight on 3-4 October.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have taken place and footage has been found showing three people we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.

We advise people carry out the following crime prevention tips: