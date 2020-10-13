CCTV appeal after garage burglaries in North Somerset
We’re releasing footage as part of our investigation into a garage break-in in North Somerset.
Entry was forced to a locked garage door in the early hours of Sunday 4 October in Dundry. The garage door and lock was damaged.
Several other similar incidents were reported in the Dundry Lane, Ham Lane and Hill Road areas overnight on 3-4 October.
House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have taken place and footage has been found showing three people we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.
We advise people carry out the following crime prevention tips:
- Double garage doors with a rim latch should be supplemented with a mortice deadlock.
- Most standard ‘up and over’ garage doors are easily overcome by a burglar. You can prevent this by drilling a hole through the channel above the wheels and fitting a padlock. Alternatively, fit a hasp and staple each side of the door with a padlock or fit a specialist lock.
- If the garage is attached to the main building ensure that connecting doors are secure.
- Install a security light or camera to the outside of your property.
- Fit a window grille and/or frosted window film to stop a thief seeing into your shed or garage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220224865