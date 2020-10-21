CCTV images released in criminal damage investigation

Officers investigating a suspected criminal damage incident in Hatch Beauchamp are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

A commercial premises in Station Road sustained damage in a fire on Sunday 11 October. The fire is believed to have started at some point between 3pm and 4.30pm.

CCTV images of a man we wish to speak to in connection with our enquiries are being released and we hope the public can help us identify him.

He is described as white, aged 30-45, of a large build and having black stubble. He is pictured wearing a grey hoodie with white writing on the front, black tracksuit bottoms with red logo on the left leg plus black and white trainers.