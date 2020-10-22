Charge secured following theft of farming equipment in Somerset

Operation Remedy officers have charged a man in connection with theft of farming equipment in Somerset.

Lukasz Pawel Stachecki, who is 32-years-old and from Lodzkie, Poland, is charged with conspiracy to steal on Tuesday 21 October, in which farming equipment to the value of £80,000 was stolen, but later recovered by officers.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 22 October).