Closure orders on two Bristol properties extended

Magistrates have agreed to extend a closure order against two addresses in the Barton Hill area of Bristol to help prevent the community being subjected to antisocial behaviour.

A three-month closure order against a property in Avonvale Road was granted in July. It was due to expire today (Tuesday 27 October) but a three-month extension was issued at Bristol Magistrates Court last week.

The initial order was made after suspected class A drugs were found during a warrant in June. It came after reports from the local community about crime and antisocial behaviour at the address.

An address in Strawbridge Road, which was also given a three-month closure order in the summer, has received a two-month extension too. The tenant’s co-operation with the local authority meant a shorter closure order was granted.

Kate Matthews, an antisocial behaviour co-ordinator, said: “Those living in the vicinity were subjected to people coming and going at all times of the day engaging in criminal activity.

“That’s not acceptable and that’s why we’re glad the court has agreed to extend the orders to help reduce antisocial behaviour.”

“Anyone experiencing antisocial behaviour in their neighbourhood should not suffer in silence. Please contact us online, or on 101 if the incident is not ongoing, so we can factor this into patrol plans and take action where necessary.”