Dash cam appeal following dangerous driving incident in Midsomer Norton

We’re seeking the public’s help following an incidence of dangerous driving in Somerset.

A silver BMW 320 with a black front bumper was witnessed driving dangerously in Midsomer Norton on Tuesday, 20 October at about 4.45pm.

The car failed to stop for officers who then pursued it through the Keynsham, Stockwood, Barrs Court and Longwell Green areas. The pursuit ended after the car drove the wrong way down the A4174.

The vehicle was later found abandoned before being seized. A number of cars were damaged during the incident.

An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Police would like to hear from any motorists who witnessed what happened and are particularly keen for anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

If you can help, contact 101 quoting reference 5220238305.