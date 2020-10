We’re seeking dashcam footage and witnesses following a road traffic collision in Weston-super-Mare on Thursday 22 October.

The incident, involving a blue Ford C-Max and a blue Audi, happened inbound on the A370 near to the junction with Aisecome Way at about 5.35pm.

Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam are asked to contact us online or call 101, quoting log number 848 of 22 October.