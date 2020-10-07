Did you witness collision on B3139?

Officers investigating a collision between a car and two people last week are asking witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened on the B3139 in Watchfield, near Highbridge, at about 10.20pm on Monday 28 September.

A silver Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who was pushing another person in a wheelchair. A woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s were taken to Musgrove Park Hospital. They have both since been discharged.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage and may have seen the pedestrians or vehicle ahead of the incident, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220225868. Alternatively, reports can be made online through our website.