Fifth person charged with murder of Andre Gayle

A fifth person has been charged with the murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol.

Daniel Atkinson, 40, of Quarry Mead in Alveston, was charged earlier today and has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday 23 October).

Four other people have already made initial appearances at court after being charged with the murder of the 29-year-old, who died in hospital two days after suffering stab wounds during an incident in Easton in the early hours of Monday 31 August.