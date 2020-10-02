Hate crime investigation after offensive symbol painted on car

Can you help us with an investigation into an offensive symbol being spray-painted on to a vehicle in Bristol earlier this week?

We received a call from a third party on Monday 28 September to reports of suspected criminal damage to a car in the Waters Road area.

Officers took action to try to ensure the offensive symbol was removed from public view and are continuing to try to establish who is the individual, or individuals, responsible.

Supt Andy Bennett, the force’s lead on hate crime, said: “We take all reports of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate such unacceptable actions. There is no place for offensive acts like this in any of our communities.

“Following this incident we approached the Jewish Community Safety Trust who are satisfied that we’re dealing with this in a correct and proper way.

“However, although our investigation into this incident is at an early stage, we’d like to reassure people that we do not believe the owner of the vehicle or anyone else was deliberately targeted on the basis of their race or religion. This follows conversations with people in the area and the owner of the car.

“Regardless, we will continue to investigate this hate crime and ask anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220221077.”