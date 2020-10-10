Have you seen missing Kiri Sanders?

We are concerned for the welfare of a 33-year-old woman from South Gloucestershire who has gone missing and are asking anyone who sees her to call the police.

Kiri Sanders has links with the Patchway area and was reported missing earlier today (Saturday 10 October).

Kiri is described as mixed race and is believed to be wearing a black wig, a pink jacket and pyjamas. She may have travelled in a silver Mercedes.

We’d ask Kiri to get in touch if she sees the appeal to let us know she is safe and well.