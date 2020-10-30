Have you seen these stolen bikes?

We’re investigating a burglary in which three mountain bikes were stolen earlier this week.

The bikes were chained together before being stolen from a garage in the Maple Grove area of Bath overnight on 27-28 October.

They are described as:

Bike 1 – a bright orange Scott Strike E-Bike with black forks and black MAXXIS tyres.

Bike 2 – Black carbon-fibre Enduro S-Works mountain bike with white forks.

– Black carbon-fibre Enduro S-Works mountain bike with white forks. Bike 3 – Grey Enduro comp bike with black forks. It only has one wheel.

Anyone who has seen them for sale or has information about the burglary is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220243945.