Investigation after Audi damaged in fire – Yeovil

Witnesses to a suspected act of criminal damage in Yeovil last week are being urged to come forward.

An Audi A3 was damaged in a fire in Plover Court in the early hours of Tuesday 22 September.

An investigation is ongoing, with house-to-house and CCTV enquiries taking place.

PC Joshua Page said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw people acting suspiciously in the Abbey Manor area between 1am and 1.20am on Tuesday 22 September.

“We’d also ask anyone with CCTV close in the vicinity to contact us, because such footage may contain information that helps our investigation.”

Anyone who can help us with our enquiries is asked to contact us through our website, or call 101 giving crime reference number 5220215102.