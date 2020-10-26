Investigation underway after phone shop burglary

We’re investigating a burglary at a mobile phone shop in Weston-super-Mare and are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

The break-in happened in High Street at about 1.30am this morning (Monday 26 October).

A quantity of boxed electrical items, including mobile phones, tablets and smart watches were reported stolen.

Officers attended and conducted an area search but nobody involved in the burglary was still at the scene.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out.

Officers are keen to hear anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen people acting suspiciously. But they are also asking anyone who potentially sees these items being sold on to get in touch as it could help us with our investigation.