Keep your community safe this Halloween

This Halloween, we’re encouraging people to have fun at home so they can stay safe and help control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). We want you to have fun this Halloween, but please consider how you might do things differently this year and plan ahead so that you can celebrate safely:

If you can, celebrate at home

Remember the rule of 6 for indoor and outdoor gatherings

If you go out trick or treating, wear a mask and keep 2m apart

Always go trick or treating with an adult, don’t knock on doors where there is a sign saying ‘no trick or treat here’ and only go to houses where you know the residents

Remember road safety, always look carefully before crossing the road and be visible

Don’t take sweets from communal bowls, only accept sweets that are in wrappers and keep your hands clean

Throwing eggs and flour at houses causes criminal damage. You could be arrested

Although Halloween is supposed to be spooky, be considerate to those who don’t take part and be careful not frighten vulnerable people

There are plenty of ways people can have fun at home, from pumpkin carving to watching scary movies or trying some spooky recipes. You could create a themed display, have a trick or treat hunt at home or host a virtual Halloween costume contest.

Halloween can be unnerving for people who are elderly, vulnerable or live alone. They may be at a higher risk of becoming victims of crime if they feel isolated or alone, but there are lots of things you can do to help your neighbours feel safe:

Start by just saying ‘hello.’

Ask if they would like you to check if they are ok on Halloween with either a visit or a call

Ask if they would like you to download and print on of our ‘sorry, no trick or treaters here’ posters below so they can display it in their window

If you’re a shopkeeper please remember not to sell eggs or flour to young people and selling fireworks to under-18s is an offence.

Click here for no trick or treaters poster

Click here for eggs and flour shopkeepers poster