Man arrested on suspicion of affray – Frome

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in Frome earlier this week.

We received reports at about 4.45pm on Monday 5 October that a man was in a property in the Marston Lane area with a weapon, believed to be a machete. A suspected imitation firearm was also reportedly seen.

He left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers last night (Tuesday 6 October) arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of affray and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident can report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220225837.