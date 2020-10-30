Man charged with murder after death in Dunster

A 78-year-old man has this evening (Friday 30 October) been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Dunster.

Hugh Webber, of St Georges Street, was arrested after the 77-year-old woman was found seriously injured at about 3am yesterday morning. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

A police cordon was set up and investigations in the area have continued since.

Additional patrols are being carried out and we’d encourage anyone to approach those officers if they have any concerns.

Webber has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Taunton Crown Court tomorrow (Saturday 31 October).