Man remanded in custody after burglary in Bradley Stoke

Posted at 13:03 on 15th October 2020 in In Court

An 18-year-old man from Bristol has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with aggravated burglary following a break-in at a property in Bradley Stoke.

Reece Forshaw-Stewart, of Meg Thatchers Green, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 October charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of possession of a knife. He was remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court at a hearing in November.

The charges relate to a break-in at a house in Stanley Mead on Sunday 11 October in which two knives were taken. Another knife, which didn’t belong to the occupants, was found inside the property.

Forshaw-Stewart has also been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft relating to a separate matter.