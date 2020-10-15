Man remanded in custody after burglary in Bradley Stoke
An 18-year-old man from Bristol has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with aggravated burglary following a break-in at a property in Bradley Stoke.
Reece Forshaw-Stewart, of Meg Thatchers Green, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 October charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of possession of a knife. He was remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court at a hearing in November.
The charges relate to a break-in at a house in Stanley Mead on Sunday 11 October in which two knives were taken. Another knife, which didn’t belong to the occupants, was found inside the property.
Forshaw-Stewart has also been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft relating to a separate matter.