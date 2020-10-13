Motorbike stolen from Winford

We are appealing for help in tracing a motorbike that was stolen in Winford.

Between 9.30pm on Sunday (11/10) and 8am yesterday (12/10) the motorbike was stolen from an outbuilding of a property on Kingdown Road.

The motorbike is a blue and white Yamaha YZF 250. It is an off-road bike, so doesn’t have a registration plate, but it does have the frame number engraved.

Investigating officer, PC Amy Reason, said: “As the theft happened overnight in a rural location, it’s unlikely that there would have been anyone about to witness this. However, I would appeal to people in the local area to keep an eye out for off-road bikes to see if it is the one that has been stolen. I would also like to remind anyone with outbuildings to ensure they are kept secure. If they are not secure, don’t keep valuable items in there.”