Motorbike stolen from Winford
We are appealing for help in tracing a motorbike that was stolen in Winford.
Between 9.30pm on Sunday (11/10) and 8am yesterday (12/10) the motorbike was stolen from an outbuilding of a property on Kingdown Road.
The motorbike is a blue and white Yamaha YZF 250. It is an off-road bike, so doesn’t have a registration plate, but it does have the frame number engraved.
Investigating officer, PC Amy Reason, said: “As the theft happened overnight in a rural location, it’s unlikely that there would have been anyone about to witness this. However, I would appeal to people in the local area to keep an eye out for off-road bikes to see if it is the one that has been stolen. I would also like to remind anyone with outbuildings to ensure they are kept secure. If they are not secure, don’t keep valuable items in there.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 52202231025
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.