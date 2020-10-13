Operation Remedy officers charge woman with burglary and fraud

Operation Remedy officers investigating a series of burglary and fraud offences have charged a woman from the London area.

Emma Blackman, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation and two dwelling burglaries relating to offences committed in various pubs and bed and breakfasts in Somerset between 19 September and 7 October 2020.

Blackman appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court on Friday 9 October and was remanded in custody pending a further hearing at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 9 November.

Operation Remedy is a proactive initiative across Avon and Somerset that targets residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.