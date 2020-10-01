Passengers come forward after incident on Bristol bus
Three people have come forward following an appeal for information about an incident on the number 17 bus in Bristol on Tuesday 29 September.
A woman reported that two women had been verbally abusive towards her after objecting to her sitting on the bus.
Officers are grateful to the three individuals, including an independent witness, who have now contacted them.
The investigation continues.
If you were on the number 17 bus between Fishponds and Southmead between 6.30am and 7am on Tuesday 29 September and have any information which could help the investigation please call 101 quoting reference 5220220256.