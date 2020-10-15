Patrols increased in north Bristol in response to ASB concerns

High visibility patrols are being conducted in a north Bristol neighbourhood following concerns about anti-social behaviour.

The local community has recently voiced frustration about groups of young people acting anti-socially in Henbury as well as motorbikes being ridden dangerously through residential and community areas.

As part of an effort to reassure the public we’re taking their concerns seriously and to disrupt ASB and gather evidence of it, officers from the local beat team have been carrying out additional patrols.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “We fully recognise anti-social behaviour can have a detrimental impact on people’s lives and we want people to know we are doing everything we can to tackle it.

“There is a formal problem solving plan in place which has been created in consultation with partner agencies which will see increased patrols conducted throughout the area by officers on foot but also by our mounted unit.

“Just yesterday, more than a dozen officers were out in some of the more problematic areas including the Crow Lane and Station Road areas to both deter those engaged in ASB and to speak with members of the community about it.

“Preventing the anti-social driving of motorbikes is a particular priority for us as a beat team but we need people to understand the challenges we face in preventing it. It would simply be too dangerous to pursue those riding recklessly through residential streets and parks and what we really need is the public’s help to build our intelligence picture about those involved.

“If we can identify individuals or bikes we can take action. This might be seizing the bike but it can also be pursuing criminal charges or obtaining civil orders.

“We’ve already issued one 17-year-old boy with a Community Protection Warning which bans him from possessing or riding a motorcycle unless at a designated track or with permission of the land owner.

“We’ve also issued a 15-year-old girl with an Anti-Social Behaviour Contract while we’re applying to the courts for a Criminal Behaviour Order for another 17-year-old boy.

“As well as being a nuisance, those driving motorbikes dangerously through Henbury are putting innocent members of the public at risk. If you know who is riding these bikes, or have information about where they are being stored, please contact us on our 24-hour non-emergency number 101”.