Public warned to secure property after burglaries in Nailsea

People living in Nailsea are being reminded to take steps to secure garages and their properties following three reported burglaries in recent days.

The incidents we’ve received calls about are:

A black Range Rover, among other items, was stolen from a property in the West End of Nailsea between 8pm on Monday 5 October and 7am the following morning.

A break-in took place at a garage in Nailsea Park on Tuesday 6 October at 11pm.

And a garage nearby was broken into between midnight and 8am on Wednesday 7 October. Nothing was reported stolen.

Sergeant Mark Raby said: “It is unusual to get reports of this nature in Nailsea and enquiries to identify the offender, or offenders, responsible are ongoing.

“It is too soon to know if these incidents are linked, but we’re keeping an open mind.

“Extra patrols are being carried out, while house-to-house and CCTV enquiries are also being conducted.

“But we’d like to remind residents to make sure they take precautionary steps to secure their garages and homes, preventing valuable items being stolen.”

We advise people carry out the following crime prevention tips: