School reassurance visits carried out following suspicious incidents

Neighbourhood officers have carried out reassurance visits at three South Bristol schools following a small number of suspicious incidents in the area.

We’ve received reports of three incidents which have taken place during the past two weeks of men talking to children from inside vehicles.

We continue to investigate the reports and are looking into whether they are linked.

As part of our inquiry officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area while they’ve also conducted house to house enquiries.

We would encourage parents and careers to remind children what to do if they are approached by a suspicious stranger: shout to draw the attention of others or run home or to the nearest busy public place and tell an adult straight away.

Anyone with any concerns about these incidents is encouraged to speak to a patrolling neighbourhood officer or call the neighbourhood team via 101.