Update on investigation after woman found with head injury

We’re continuing to seek witnesses after a woman was found injured in Bedminster over the weekend.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was found with a serious head injury by an officer in Victoria Park, close to Mrs Brown’s Café, at just after 6am on Sunday 25 October.

She remains in hospital but is said to be making a good recovery.

DS Nicholas Lawson said: “On Sunday the priority of both police and paramedics was first and foremost the woman’s health and we’re glad to hear her condition is improving.

“Our investigation has centred on trying to piece together how she was injured and we continue to keep an open mind as to whether she was assaulted. We’ve conducted house-to-house enquiries and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

“We’re grateful to everyone who have come forward with information so far, but would ask anyone who was in the area on Sunday morning to contact us, if they haven’t already.”

Witnesses can call 101, or contact us online, using reference 5220241761.