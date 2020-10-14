Welfare checks lead to multiple weapons seized and teenager found with knife

A proactive police operation to disrupt the supply of drugs and safeguard vulnerable people was carried out by neighbourhood officers in Bristol last week.

Officers from the Henbury and Brentry beat team carried out welfare visits at a number of addresses of people known to be at risk of cuckooing.

‘Cuckooing’ is the term used for when drug dealers use violence, exploitation and intimidation to take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for drug dealing.

The operation led to the seizure of more than a dozen weapons including two hammers, a knuckleduster, a baseball bat, a machete and multiple knives.

Officers also arrested a 15-year-old boy after finding a knife in his pocket. He was later released under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “We will not stand by and wait for vulnerable people to be targeted by criminals who want to exploit them.

“We regularly conduct welfare visits like these to ensure those susceptible to cuckooing know support is available to them and to identify anyone who may be looking to taking advantage of them.

“Last week’s operation demonstrates our continued to determination to make the area a hostile environment for drug dealers to operate in and I hope it reassures anyone concerned about such activity that we are actively looking to intervene.”

Sgt Jones added: “It’s always concerning when children are found in possession of lethal weapons and while we cannot ignore offences, we will always look to educate young people about the potential consequences of their actions as well as help and direct them away from crime.”