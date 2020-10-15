Witness appeal after assault in Yeovil

We’re seeking witnesses to an assault in Yeovil that happened in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 15 October).

The incident happened in St Michaels Avenue at about 4.25am.

A man, in his 30s, sustained a number of stab wounds and he was taken to hospital by paramedics. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers will remain in the area throughout the day as part of the investigation and are conducting house-to-house enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference 5220233677.