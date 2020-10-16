Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Witness appeal after fatal collision in Hartcliffe

Witness appeal after fatal collision in Hartcliffe

Posted at 10:30 on 16th October 2020 in Appeals

We’re appealing for any witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Hartcliffe last night (Thursday 15 October) to come forward.

The collision, involving a motorbike and a car, happened in Bishport Avenue at about 8.30pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

Collision investigators attended and enquiries are continuing.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220234538