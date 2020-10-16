Witness appeal after fatal collision in Hartcliffe
We’re appealing for any witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Hartcliffe last night (Thursday 15 October) to come forward.
The collision, involving a motorbike and a car, happened in Bishport Avenue at about 8.30pm.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.
Collision investigators attended and enquiries are continuing.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220234538