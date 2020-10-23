Witness appeal after serious sexual assault in Bristol

We’re asking witnesses to come forward after a serious sexual assault in Bristol.

The female victim was in the Brandon Hill area when it happened on Sunday 11 October between 7.15am and 8.40am.

The victim has been given access to support services following what happened.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, have been undertaken since the matter was reported to us.

Detective Inspector David Wells said: “Additional patrols have been carried out by the local neighbourhood team.

“Officers revisited the area on Sunday to speak to members of the public who may have been there the week before.

“We ask anyone who saw what happened or anybody acting suspiciously in the area on that day, to call 101 and quote reference number 5220230689.

“Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111.”