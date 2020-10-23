Witness appeal after serious sexual assault in Bristol
We’re asking witnesses to come forward after a serious sexual assault in Bristol.
The female victim was in the Brandon Hill area when it happened on Sunday 11 October between 7.15am and 8.40am.
The victim has been given access to support services following what happened.
Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, have been undertaken since the matter was reported to us.
Detective Inspector David Wells said: “Additional patrols have been carried out by the local neighbourhood team.
“Officers revisited the area on Sunday to speak to members of the public who may have been there the week before.
“We ask anyone who saw what happened or anybody acting suspiciously in the area on that day, to call 101 and quote reference number 5220230689.
“Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111.”
Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.