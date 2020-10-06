Witness appeal following assault in Bath

We’re appealing for information following an assault on a motorist that took place at around 8.15am on Thursday 1 October in Bath.

The victim was sitting in his car at traffic lights at the junction of Newbridge Road as it joins the A4 dual carriageway towards Bristol when an unknown man started banging on the driver door window and shouting and swearing at him. He then caused damage to the driver door wing mirror.

When the victim got out of his car to inspect the damage, the offender returned and assaulted him.

The offender is described as white, just shorter than 6ft, aged in his late 40s to early 50s, with greying receding hair. He was driving a silver van.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may have dash cam footage of the incident. If you can help, contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220222597.