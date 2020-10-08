Witness appeal following assault in Wellington

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following an assault that happened outside Snob on High Street, Wellington on Friday 25 September at around 6.25pm.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was pushed from his bike by a man who then tried repeatedly to punch him in the face.

It’s thought that the suspect may have been in a nearby pub on North Street shortly prior to the incident.

The suspect is described as a man aged around 40 years old and we believe this was an isolated incident. Local CCTV is being reviewed as part of our enquiries.

Did you see anything? If you can help, call police on 101 quoting reference 5220220567.