Witness appeal following assault on College Green, Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a 16-year-old boy was left with serious injuries following an assault on College Green, Bristol.
At about 7.30pm on Saturday 26 September the victim was assaulted and knocked to the ground after trying to intervene in an ongoing fight involving a group of men in their late teens. He suffered head injuries which required emergency treatment in hospital. He has since been discharged.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist their investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220219165
