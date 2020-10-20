Witness appeal following collision between car and motorbike in Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses following a traffic collision on Bell Hill Road, Bristol.
The incident, which involved a black Renault Clio and a motorbike, happened at about 5.50pm on Tuesday 13 October.
The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.
Following the collision the driver of the Clio left the scene in the direction of Warmley without stopping to provide details.
Police are keen to speak to the driver of the Clio and would like to hear from anyone that witnessed the collision or can provide the car’s registration number.
If you can help, call 101 quoting reference number 5220232536.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.