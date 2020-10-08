Witness appeal following fatal collision in Bleadon, North Somerset

We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a motorcycle at 9.15pm yesterday evening (Wednesday 7 October) on Bleadon Road, North Somerset at the junction with the A370.

A male motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A temporary road closure was put in place while an investigation took place at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may hold dash cam footage of the incident. If you can help, contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220227833.