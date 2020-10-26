Witness appeal following road rage incident in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident on Oxford Street, Bristol at around 6pm on Tuesday 20 October.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman driving a Toyota Yaris, was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle when an unknown man driving a black Vauxhall Insignia (unconnected with the collision) pulled up alongside.

He got out of the car and started acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards her.

She was unharmed but left shaken and distressed by the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid-thirties, around 6ft 2in tall, of a slim build with dark hair.

Police believe there may have been several witnesses in the area at the time and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference 5220239180.