Witness appeal following road rage incident on M32

We’re appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident on the slip road exiting the M32 motorway at Hambrook, which happened at about 10.30pm on Tuesday 29 September.

Two women were travelling onto the slip road when a man behind them driving a silver VW Golf accelerated and pulled alongside them and began shouting at them aggressively, making threats and trying to swerve into their vehicle.

The victims were unharmed but left distressed by the incident, which appears to have been unprovoked.

The offender is described as a man aged 25-30 years old, with olive skin, dark hair and a dark beard, wearing a cap.

We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed/holds dashcam footage of what happened, or saw the Golf shortly before or after the incident.

If you can help, contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5220221626.