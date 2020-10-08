Witness appeal following two vehicle collision on A39

We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision between a lorry and car which happened at 6.30am today (Thursday 8 October) on the A39 near Puriton Hill.

A silver Ford Fiesta was travelling towards Bridgwater on the A39 when it collided with a lorry towing a trailer that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The trailer made impact with the Fiesta causing significant damage to the door panel and front tyre.

The driver of the lorry failed to stop and provide details.

We’d like to hear from anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have information that could help us identify the lorry driver.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5220227965.