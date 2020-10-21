Witnesses sought after fail-to-stop collision – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a three-car collision in Bristol on Monday 19 October.

It happened at about 7.45pm at the traffic lights at the junction of Filton Avenue with Wessex Avenue and Lockleaze Road, Horfield.

A white or silver vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes, was in collision with a blue Nissan Micra and a black Ford Focus which were stopped at the lights.

This white or silver car failed to stop and turned into Berry Lane.

The driver of the Micra, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was discharged after treatment to neck and back injuries.

The driver of the white car is described as a man of mixed race appearance and there was a woman in the front passenger seat.